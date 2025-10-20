We are inching closer to the launch of OnePlus 15, scheduled to be made available starting in China on October 27. US launch is reported to be shortly after, but with us getting so close to release, we’re learning more tidbits about the newest OnePlus phone.

The latest buzz concerns the phone’s battery, shown to come in at 7,300mAh and be coupled with 120W wired fast charging, as well as 50W wireless charging. We don’t yet have any other battery specs to share, but based on these figures alone, we’re really hopeful for a full day of battery life from this phone. That was sarcasm. Plus, at that charging speed, we’re assuming 5 to 10 minutes of charge will get you plenty of juice to finish out your day.

These specs have been reported for China, so we’re curious if we will get the same figures in the US. While the size of the battery could stay the same, it’s always possible we could get nerfed charging speeds based on some unknown regulatory/safety thing. We just won’t know until OnePlus makes the US launch official, which should be very soon.

Being honest, the more we hear about this phone, the more excited we get.

// GSMArena | Weibo