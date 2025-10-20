With many Android phones adopting the magnetic backsides, like the Pixel 10 series and the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, it’s no surprise that accessory makers are jumping on the train. Take this MCON gaming controller, for example. Now up for pre-order, you can stick it to the backside of your phone, deploy its little grips, then have a fun gaming session right on your phone and not rely on typically-terrible on screen controls.

Priced at $145 during its pre-order period, it comes as a very compact unit. Once fully open, the controller features console-grade triggers, GameSir Mag-Res joysticks, built-in gyroscope, Bluetooth with Multi-Connect (up to 3 devices), ABXY buttons, D-pad, and plenty else. As for hardware and gaming compatibility, the company behind the product (ohsnap!) lists “All MagSafe & PixelSnap phones & cases” as supported, plus any streamable titles via Steam Link, PS Remote Play, GeForce Now, and XBOX. Basically, if you can play it on your phone, this controller should work just fine.

Battery life also seems great, especially for a flight — it’s listed at up to 15.6 hours of continuous usage. That should be more than enough for most gamers. Using a USB-C, you can charge the controller with your phone, though, the controller cannot charge your phone.

During the pre-order period, the price is just $145 with shipping expected in January. It’s a fancy little controller that I intend to get my hands on.