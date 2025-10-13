Nest Thermostat (4th Gen) Gets Neat New Farsight Faces

One of the coolest features of the newest Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) is the introduction of Farsight, which is sort of like the clock faces or lock screen clocks you might find on your phone. But for this thermostat, it adds a touch of personality or more info or design that might appeal to your room’s vibes.

Starting today, Google says it is rolling our four new Farsight faces for the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) that you’ll be able to pick from. Google is calling them Seasonal, Minimal, Nest Classic, and Temp Controller, and you can see them in that order below.

The first one is Seasonal (created by Mathilde Loubes) and it’ll offer up to 12 unique, animated illustrations of flowers and fruits that change each month. They are meant to look a bit like art pieces that also show your current temperature. They are quite nice. The other new one to point out is the Minimal face, with its line-drawn shapes depending on the state of the thermostat.

The other two are pretty easy to figure out. If you loved the old classic Nest look, you are now in luck.

Again, Google says these are rolling out today.

// Google