Gemini’s rollout to the Google Home ecosystem has been kinda slow, but that was to be expected. It’s a major undertaking by Google and it’s not like Google said it was going to be quick. Anyway, the initial wave that hit units has apparently gone well, with Google even detailing the bugs that they have addressed. With that, the company is widening the rollout, which is exciting news.

Google announced in a post that millions of households have begun using Gemini for Home. But for anyone still waiting patiently, Google says that, “Starting today not only are we going to start sending out invitations more rapidly, but also anyone in the US who hasn’t already received an invitation to early access can sign up and receive an invitation within 24 hours.”

Sign ups are done via the Google Home app. Ensure that you request access where it says “early access” in the settings menu, as this is different from Public Preview.

Google also announced that 3rd-party speakers are also getting support. Below you’ll find a complete list of supported devices, along with the ones that will have Gemini, but will lack support for Gemini Live.

The complete Gemini for Home voice assistant will be coming to these speakers and displays: Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)

Google Nest Hub Max Older speaker and display devices will support most Gemini for Home features, but not Gemini Live: Google Nest Wifi point

Google Nest Hub (1st gen)

Google Home Max

Google Home Mini (1st gen)

Google Home

Third-party speakers

Have you already booted Gemini up on your Home speaker? How is it?

// Google