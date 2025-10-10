We’re still not sure if anyone bought into the idea of Samsung’s ultra thin Edge phone, but with the discounts it keeps seeing, it might be time to take a look at one. At almost $500 off, you can own the Galaxy S25 Edge, no trade-ins required.

Amazon might be done with their whatever deal days, but there are still some pretty big discounts on several tech items. The Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB storage is $490 off and with a starting price of just $729. You could also grab the 256GB model for $689, which is equal to a $410 discount. Those are massive discounts on a phone that has only been out for a couple of months.

Should you buy the Galaxy S25 Edge? Look, if you want the thinnest of thin devices and aren’t into Apple iPhones, then sure, it could be a fun phone to have for a bit. Here’s to hoping the battery life won’t frustrate you down the road.

Amazon Deal Link