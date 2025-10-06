A long-time requested feature for YouTube Music is the ability to translate song lyrics from within the app. Why this feature isn’t already available, we have no idea, but signs are pointing to it finally becoming a reality.

Shown to be in very early testing for a small number of users, under the lyrics tab when listening to a song, a new button for Google Translate is located towards the bottom of the UI. Users aren’t provided options for the translated language, as the app appears to use the system’s default language. Again, it’s in early testing and that feature could come down the road.

Given the resources that YouTube has, this feature seems like it would be a slam dunk. There have been plenty of times when a non English song has popped up for me and I have wanted to translate the lyrics. This would be a very nice feature to have.

There is no official word on when we might see this released, but let’s hope it happens.

// Android Authority