Looking for the best deal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra as we head into the weekend? That’s easy, because it’s typically from Samsung’s own website. For a limited time, Samsung is upping trade-in values and offering free doubled storage, amounting to almost $1K in savings on the new device.

Galaxy S25 Ultra for $599: For the best deal, owners of an eligible trade-in device can get up to $700 in instant savings towards the Galaxy S25 Ultra. When coupled with a free storage upgrade to 512GB (up from 256GB), your total savings will amount to $820. That brings your price to just $599, which for this phone, is a very solid deal.

From what we can see, most of the device’s colors are available for delivery as early as next week. Might we recommend the Titanium Jetblack option? We haven’t seen a better color option released in 2025 for an Android phone. If you need a bit more convincing, Samsung is also throwing in six months of Google AI Pro along with 2TB of Google storage for free.

Thanks, Samsung.