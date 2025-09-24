We have been enjoying Gemini Live frequently in my house, with the conversational AI service being quite handy for certain things. I like deep diving on subjects that I know very little about, so Gemini Live is almost like having the ability to discuss topics with an expert. This week, Google is launching Search Live for both Android and iOS, no Labs opt-in required.

Having arrived back in June, Search Live is an extension of AI Mode, accessible by all users via the Google app. Think of it like Gemini Live, but you’re essentially having a conversation with the Google Search engine and less of a personalized AI bot that can manage your smart home and is entangled in your Google app services.

Google highlights that users can use it similarly to Gemini Live, as Search Live can access and analyze a live camera feed, letting you get step by step instructions on completing complex tasks, such as setting up a home theater system. Other examples include applying sunscreen on yourself while you discuss neighborhoods in different countries (not kidding), making your own matcha, and helping a sixth grader with a science project.

If you would Google it, you can now discuss it. Search Live is now available for all.

// Google