Google Play’s New “You” Tab Might Be Awesome

Google announced several new features and updates for Google Play this week, all of which start from a new “You” tab that brings everything together into a single place. That new “You” tab will show curated content, rewards, subscriptions, recommendations, stats, updates, and so much more. It’ll be the place you go on Google Play for most things going forward, but there’s even more to talk about.

The Apps tab is getting an upgrade too, with lots of curated and seasonal content and topics. Google may spotlight timely topics based on your interests. They'll also implement a Guided Search powered by your voice and a few words for an app you are looking for. Depending on your country, Google Play will also show new dedicated spaces for entertainment.

So those are the two biggest upgrades, but for gamers, there are all sorts of integrated things happening, which we’ve briefly detailed below:

Integrated stats and achievements: Since you have a new gamer profile, you'll find stats and achievements across games and devices, including some sort of overall standing for your gaming profile.

Integrated rewards across all content: Rewards is expanding to things like merch and VIP experiences through events (like Comic Con San Diego), plus Google Play plans to launch Play Games Leagues, where you can compete for Play Points rewards, be a part of a community, and come out on top in the games you play. Subway Surfers will have the first league and it starts October 10.

Integrated platforms: Google Play is getting a Play Games Sidekick that shows as an overlay in-game for select games. This overlay shows you info about the game and provides access to Gemini Live to get you real-time guidance in a real-time conversation with AI.

Integrated gaming info and community: Detail pages for games are going to show you better summaries of game progress, achievements, and developer updates. Soon (in select markets), you'll also be able to ask and answer questions about games, creating a bit of a community.

Integrated gameplay across devices: Finally, Google Play Games on PC is moving out of beta and reaching general availability.

