Announced this morning, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is going to hand over the company to current company COO Srini Gopalan beginning November 1.

Sievert will transition to a newly created position called Vice Chairman, hailed by T-Mobile as the, “most value-creating CEO in global telecom history.”

Gopalan is no industry newcomer, having served as CEO of Deutsche Telekom’s Germany business. For those unaware, Deutsche Telekom is the majority owner of T-Mobile US, so there is history there. Sievert says, “Srini has been an incredible partner in shaping the future of T-Mobile as well as instrumental in leading our record growth this year and driving initiatives to serve customers in new ways and win them for life.”

The rest of press release has Gopalan praising Sievert and Sievert praising Gopalan. Two telecom bros just bro’ing out for all to see.

“I am honored and grateful for the trust Mike and the Board have placed in me, and for the opportunity to lead T-Mobile’s next chapter,” said Srini Gopalan, Chief Operating Officer and T-Mobile’s next CEO. “Mike has done a phenomenal job transforming T-Mobile into the world’s most successful telecom and a disruptive innovator for customers. By almost every possible metric, T-Mobile is better, stronger and faster today than when Mike took the helm nearly six years ago. I am so thankful for Mike’s partnership and mentorship and am committed to building on his legacy of putting the customer first — while disrupting the industry — as we continue to scale our winning Un-carrier strategy.”

Again, Gopalan ascends the thrown on November 1.

// T-Mobile