Visible, always having been a digital-only carrier, announced this week that it’s dipping its toes into the physical retail experience. Its parent, Verizon, announced the news in a press release, saying that, “This isn’t about changing Visible’s digital DNA – it’s about giving customers more ways to access the same value and Verizon network quality they expect.”

With this move, Visible customers and potential customers will benefit from 1,000 Best Buy locations for immediate needs such as SIM cards, device compatibility checks, and face-to-face support.

For the timing of this rollout, Visible is already available on Best Buy’s website, with in-store launch expected on September 28.

Semi-related, but one of the all-time classic DL posts was about Visible. I think about it all of the time. If you haven’t read it, it’s from 2018 when Visible was new and refused to label themselves as “prepaid.” In a great twist, we learned that they loved the article after speaking with them during a meeting at CES one year.

// Verizon