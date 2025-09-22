For anyone not enjoying a new iPhone 17, maybe you’d prefer to enjoy a new Galaxy S25 Ultra? Samsung is continuing to host a great deal on its powerhouse device, slicing instant cash off the device, as well as enticing folks with free doubled storage.
$700 in total savings: For those with an eligible trade-in device, you can get an instant up to $580 off the price, but even if you don’t have a trade in, you can get an instant saving of $250. And regardless of whether you have a trade-in or not, Samsung is offering free doubled storage, a value of $120. With a maximum trade-in value and free doubled storage, total savings amounts to $700.
Samsung is also offering 6 months of Google AI Pro and 2TB of Google storage with every purchase, limited to account users. That’s $120 of value thrown in, if you needed the deal sweetened.
Follow the link below if you feel like upgrading that hunk of metal you carry in your pocket.
