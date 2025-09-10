Wait a Tick, That Orange iPhone is Hot

I only have one good takeaway from Apple’s hardware event yesterday: that Cosmic Orange color for the iPhone 17 Pro is hot.

What can I say, I’m a man of simple taste. When a company releases a color that isn’t white, black or grey, I tend to get excited. Google was pretty close this year, releasing an Indigo color for the less expensive Pixel 10, but for the Pro model, they gave us a not-so-hot Jade. The best color for the Pixel 10 Pro is Moonstone, but again, it’s really just a nicer shade of grey. Nothing too crazy.

I get that bright colors can be very divisive, with folks falling in either a loving or hating category, but I’d rather people have a visceral reaction such as love or hate versus a mild reaction. This Cosmic Orange isn’t subtle by Apple, with the color matching well with the accent button on the Apple Watch Ultra. The two pair quite nicely now, with the company’s design team easily earning their paycheck with this release.

Kellen and I both swap back and forth between Android and iOS these days, and yes, we’ll be ordering the iPhone 17 Pro in Cosmic Orange. Haters gon’ hate.