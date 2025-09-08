With news this week being that Nova Launcher should no longer be a usable option moving forward, we’re curious who among us is still utilizing a custom launcher on their Android device. Personally, I haven’t used a custom launcher for years, as the stock launcher found on most Android phones seems perfectly suitable for everyday use.

Custom launchers used to be quite enticing, with their custom themes and sweet animations, but as Android has matured over the years their use hasn’t seemed as necessary. I’m sure someone has a great usage for it still, like hiding particular apps or something along those lines. If that’s the case, feel free to let us know how you’re using it.

And if you’re someone still using a custom launcher, tell us which one. Are we missing out on something awesome? I would hate to think my Android experience could be better.

Is it RIP to the custom launcher scene in 2025?