Samsung is providing a very good deal on the new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra during its launch period, attempting to get as many customers as possible to upgrade to its latest and greatest.

Buyers can get free doubled storage ($120 value), up to $800 off in instant credit via an eligible trade-in device, and giving everyone $100 in Robux for use in Roblox. That’s a grand total of $1,120 of potential value when you purchase this super-specced tablet. For those who do have an eligible trade-in, your price will be just $399 for the 512GB model, which isn’t bad at all.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra comes with a massive 14.6-inch display, redesigned S Pen for improved usability, plenty of Galaxy AI tools to use for enhanced productivity, and more. Honestly, if I ever wanted/needed an Android tablet, why wouldn’t this be the choice?

