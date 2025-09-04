Earlier this year, Google brought Veo 2 to Google Photos to turn your photos into short videos. Today, they are launching Veo 3 for Google Photos. This is an improved video generation model, located in the Create tab inside of the Photos app.

All users need to do is pick a photo to turn into a video, then choose between two prompts — Subtle movement or I’m feeling lucky. Photos will then be turned into short video clips, with users able to generate a limited number of clips each day. If you pay for Google AI Pro or Ultra, you’ll get more generations.

The Create tab has plenty of other tools to play with, such as Remix, Collage, Highlight videos, and Cinematic photos. If you haven’t dove into Google Photos’ Create tab recently, today is certainly a good day to start with the intro of Veo 3.

The update is now live.

// Google