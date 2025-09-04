Google is shipping out the September security patch to all supported Pixel devices this week, dating back to the Pixel 6 series. Inside, there are many fixes, and thankfully, Google provides a very thorough list of everything that’s new.

To ensure you’re running the latest build, most Pixel owners will want to see build version BP3A.250905.014, while the Pixel Tablet will have BP3A.250905.014.A1, and the newest Pixel 10 devices will have BD3A.250721.001.B7.

Highlights include improved Bluetooth stability for a number of phones, call audio quality fixes, camera stability improvements, “general improvements for network connection stability,” and fixes for Pixel Launcher crashes. You can view the full list and which devices they apply to down below. Overall, though, we’re happy with the list.

What’s Included

The September 2025 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details Audio Fix for issue Call Audio quality in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue causing occasional system instability and performance slowdowns in certain conditions*[2]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[1] Battery & Charging Fix for: Battery Health display issues in certain conditions*[4] Biometrics General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions*[2] Bluetooth Fix for improvements in stability or performance for Bluetooth in certain conditions*[2] Camera General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions*[3] Display & Graphics Fix for issue with screen turning black during transitions from a webpage in the in-app browser under certain conditions*[5] Framework Fix for an issue where users are unable to type and keyboard stops responding in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue with the power button stops working, in certain instances when connected to Android Auto and charging via USB-C*[1]

Fix for secondary language showing up in quick settings in certain conditions*[2]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions*[2] Kernel Fix for a stability and performance in certain conditions*[2] System Fix for a system stability and performance issues in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue causing Pixel launcher crash in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability in certain conditions*[1] Telephony General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[2] User Interface Fix for a crash impacting Android stability metrics*[2]

Fix for a Java crash in System UI related to the Quick Tap gesture*[2]

Fix for devices becoming unresponsive to touch across multiple screens or apps in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issue where long screenshots would sometimes duplicate content in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issues with navigation gestures in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for issues with Quick Settings (QS) shade in certain conditions*[2]

Fix for: Home button not responding reliably, leading to a frustrating user experience and difficulty navigating applications*[2] —————————————————————————————————— Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. *[1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[3 ] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[4] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

*[5] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL

