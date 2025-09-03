Samsung is shipping new features to Samsung Health this week. Once updated, Samsung Health users will be able to book virtual doctor visits through a Find Care feature, Walgreens has been added in the Health Tracking section, and there’s a new guided fitness program available.

In partnership with HealthTap, which is an existing virtual primary care service here in the US, Samsung Health users can find a doctor, book a time, and speak to a professional about whatever issue they may have. This is a great step towards improved healthcare accessibility for all Americans, regardless of whether they are physically walking into a doctor’s office or not. Samsung says users can also review upcoming appointments and ask follow-up questions (text messages) through the new feature. From my brief research, this service is covered by most of the large medical insurance companies.

Also introduced, Walgreens has been added in the Health Records’ prescription tracking, which was previously a noteworthy exclusion. “This integration will help users more easily track their prescriptions, compare current and past medications, and allow users to stay on top of their overall health regimen — all within the app’s improved interface,” the company says in its press release.

Samsung Health users will find new premium fitness content powered by iFIT inside, too. And by premium, we assume that means paid. You will be able to access workouts right from your phone, such as HIIT (high intensity interval training), Pilates, recovery routines, and more. Videos will be organized into categories such as trending and seasonal recommendations. We don’t yet know pricing, but the fine print says, “Pricing and promotion pricing subject to change.”

All of these features will begin hitting the Samsung Health app on September 8.

