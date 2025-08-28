Samsung is busy this week, shipping out a ton of updates to its huge range of devices. If you own a Galaxy device, chances are there’s an update coming your way if you haven’t already received it.

In total, there are 17 updates according to our count. Ranging from the Galaxy S20 FE to the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 (currently on sale) and Z Flip 7 foldables, all devices appear to be receiving the August security patch. We haven’t spotted anything else in the changelog, but the latest patch.

Below we have the latest software version number for your device.

Updated Software Version Numbers

S20 FE : G781VSQSKHYH1

: G781VSQSKHYH1 S23 : S911USQS6DYG5

: S911USQS6DYG5 S23+ : S916USQS6DYG5

: S916USQS6DYG5 S23 Ultra : S918USQS6DYG5

: S918USQS6DYG5 S24 FE : S721USQS7BYH1

: S721USQS7BYH1 S25 : S931USQS5AYH2

: S931USQS5AYH2 S25+ : S936USQS5AYH2

: S936USQS5AYH2 S25 Ultra : S938USQS5AYH2

: S938USQS5AYH2 S25 Edge : S937USQS2AYH2

: S937USQS2AYH2 Z Flip 3 : F711USQSEKYGB

: F711USQSEKYGB Z Flip 4 : F721USQS8HYGB

: F721USQS8HYGB Z Flip 5 : F731USQS6EYGB

: F731USQS6EYGB Z Flip 7 : F766USQS3AYH3

: F766USQS3AYH3 Z Fold 3 : F926USQSDKYGB

: F926USQSDKYGB Z Fold 4 : F936USQS8HYGB

: F936USQS8HYGB Z Fold 5 : F946USQS6EYGB

: F946USQS6EYGB Z Fold 7: F966USQS3AYH1

So many, many updates.

// Verizon