Samsung is busy this week, shipping out a ton of updates to its huge range of devices. If you own a Galaxy device, chances are there’s an update coming your way if you haven’t already received it.
In total, there are 17 updates according to our count. Ranging from the Galaxy S20 FE to the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 (currently on sale) and Z Flip 7 foldables, all devices appear to be receiving the August security patch. We haven’t spotted anything else in the changelog, but the latest patch.
Below we have the latest software version number for your device.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- S20 FE: G781VSQSKHYH1
- S23: S911USQS6DYG5
- S23+: S916USQS6DYG5
- S23 Ultra: S918USQS6DYG5
- S24 FE: S721USQS7BYH1
- S25: S931USQS5AYH2
- S25+: S936USQS5AYH2
- S25 Ultra: S938USQS5AYH2
- S25 Edge: S937USQS2AYH2
- Z Flip 3: F711USQSEKYGB
- Z Flip 4: F721USQS8HYGB
- Z Flip 5: F731USQS6EYGB
- Z Flip 7: F766USQS3AYH3
- Z Fold 3: F926USQSDKYGB
- Z Fold 4: F936USQS8HYGB
- Z Fold 5: F946USQS6EYGB
- Z Fold 7: F966USQS3AYH1
So many, many updates.
// Verizon
