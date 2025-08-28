Google Posts Factory Image Files for Pixel 10 Series

It’s launch day for the Pixel 10 series, so as it does most years, Google has posted the first factory images for the first three Pixel 10 phones. While this means almost nothing to most people, it’s a bit of a tradition for us to track their release and make sure those who still tinker with their phones know that they have support to fall back on. It also gives us a confirmation on codenames for each new Pixel device that we’ve been tracking for so many months.

To start, we have 4 factory images files for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. All of the builds are the same for each device, and Google has at least attempted to specify which builds go with which phones or carriers on a couple of the builds. There is a bit of a surprise in seeing one of them labeled as “NA GStore,” as if there is something extra special about the models sold directly by the Google Store in North America. We’ll see what we can find out about that.

Here’s the list of current Android 16 builds:

BD1A.250702.001, Aug 2025

BD1A.250702.001.A3, Aug 2025, Verizon

BD3A.250721.001, Aug 2025

BD3A.250721.001.A1, Aug 2025, NA GStore

If you need a factory image for your brand new Pixel 10, you can find them here.

And finally, those Pixel 10 codenames we learned about in September of of 2024 were correct. The Pixel 10 is “frankel,” the Pixel 10 Pro is “blazer,” and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is “mustang.”