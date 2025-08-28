Droid Life

Reserve New Galaxy Tab, Get Free $50 Credit and Upgraded Storage

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Late in the day yesterday, Samsung confirmed its next Galaxy Event will take place on September 4. At that time, we expect the company to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series. To celebrate this news, Samsung has fired up the pre-order offers for the upcoming Galaxy Tabs.

For a very limited time, anyone who reserves a new Galaxy Tab will receive a free $50 credit, $150 towards a storage upgrade, 30% off Book Cover cases, up to 20% off companion devices, and up to $800 in instant credit for those with an eligible trade-in device. The beauty is, reserving a unit is as simple as giving your name and email address. That’s it.

If you intend on picking up Samsung’s latest tablet device, this is something you’ll want to to do. It’s free money, people.

Reserve Galaxy Tab S10 Here

