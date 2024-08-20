The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL are scheduled to launch this week and we know that at least a few of you have received shipping notices. The big day for you and your Pixel 9 is almost here and we can’t wait to talk to you about them when that time comes.

To make sure this is a proper Pixel launch, Google has gone ahead and posted Android 14 factory image files for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL (since Android 15 isn’t out yet). They do this to get the software trail started and to provide the files necessary for those who might tinker with the device the minute they get it. These files can come in handy for developers and anyone willing to poke at files that most shouldn’t poke at.

At launch, Google will have the following Android 14 builds available to the Pixel 9 series, all with the latest August security patches:

Pixel 9/9 Pro/9 Pro XL : AD1A.240530.030

: AD1A.240530.030 Pixel 9/9 Pro/9 Pro XL : AD1A.240530.030.A1, India only

: AD1A.240530.030.A1, India only Pixel 9/9 Pro/9 Pro XL : AD1A.240530.030.A2, VZW/US Emerging carriers + gStore

: AD1A.240530.030.A2, VZW/US Emerging carriers + gStore Pixel 9/9 Pro/9 Pro XL: AD1A.240530.047

You can see that the first list of builds is .030, but there is a newer .047 build there too with no notes around it. There’s a chance you’ll see an OTA update to that .047 build when your device arrives.

They’ve further confirmed codenames for each as well, for those curious. The Pixel 9 Pro is “caiman,” Pixel 9 Pro XL is “komodo,” and the Pixel 9 is “tokay.” Always nice to see those in official materials after months of leaks and rumors.

Of course, the Pixel 9 Pro isn’t quite ready for launch yet and is scheduled for a September 4 release. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also scheduled for September 4, but we don’t have images for it. I’d imagine Google will post those shortly.

// Google