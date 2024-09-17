It may seem weird to care so much, but when we start the story of the next round of Pixel devices, the codenames are almost always where it all begins. And guys, we have those, reportedly. The Pixel 10 series codenames have arrived for you to keep track of, if that’s your thing.

The first item of business is how many. There are 5 to share with you, and that’s because the name for the Pixel 9a is here too. So that means we have new codenames for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and Pixel 9a. That’s a lot of upcoming Pixel devices to talk about and the Pixel 9 is still fresh in the hands.

Pixel 10 Series Codenames

Pixel 10 : Frankel

: Frankel Pixel 10 Pro : Blazer

: Blazer Pixel 10 Pro XL : Mustang

: Mustang Pixel 10 Pro Fold : Rango

: Rango Pixel 9a: Tegu

No source of this info was provided, so take it as it is – an early codename list. Things could change before a Pixel 10 series arrives, devices often get cancelled before they launch (look at the original Pixel Fold), that sort of thing. We’re certainly excited to see that Google is (currently) planning to entertain two sizes of the Pixel 10 Pro series

Codenames of Pixel devices leaked early, an annual tradition we hope continues.

// Android Headlines