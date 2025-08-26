Users of Spotify, both paid and unpaid, can take advantage of a brand new feature starting this week: Messages. Now, instead of sharing a link to Spotify inside of a 3rd-party app, you can keep the link and conversation all within the Spotify app.

Messages supports all of the good stuff, such as emoji and text, but we aren’t seeing GIF support at this time. Maybe that’s still in the works? To get started, you’ll go to hare something, then get recommended people you have interacted with before on Spotify. Once a message request is accepted, you’ll be off to the races. You can access your messages from your profile photo in the top left corner.

Spotify says that, “To help ensure a secure sharing experience, conversations are protected with industry-standard encryption in transit and at rest. This means your data is protected by encryption when it’s stored and when it’s on the move.”

Messages is rolling out this week to free and paid users aged 16+. Those darn Spotify Elites now have something else to hold over YouTube Music users’ heads.

// Spotify