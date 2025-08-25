I don’t pay for Spotify anymore, since I don’t feel the need to pay for something I already have, which is unlimited access to the music I want. You see, I have YouTube Music, part of my YouTube Premium subscription. I’ve been a YouTube Premium subscriber long before it was called YouTube Premium, with my account dating all of the way back to the Google Play Music All Access days. And yes, I still only pay $7.99/month for all of it.

Now, this can be an issue for me. Similar to how iOS users treat Android users with the green bubble, I feel a bit embarrassed when a Spotify user discovers that I use YouTube Music. There’s a bit of pretentiousness there and dare I say a hint of classism. I try not to let it bug me, but there have been multiple occasions when I want to share a song with someone, but I don’t want to share a YouTube Music link because I know that they are a Spotify user. The two services simply don’t work very well together. And when you don’t pay for Spotify, it can be difficult to find a shareable link to a specific track. That’s annoying.

As for the YouTube Premium question, I have also seen many people say that paying for YouTube is a waste of money. As someone who consumes a lot of YouTube, I wholeheartedly disagree with that sentiment. At $7.99/month, it’s very much worth it to me. And since it also includes full access to YouTube Music, I argue that it’s one of the better deals on the entire internet. I get no ads on YouTube, premium features, and all of my music? Even if I was paying the $14/month, I still think that would be a good deal. If you read this, Google, please don’t jack up my price.

Are you someone who pays for both Spotify and YouTube Premium/YouTube Music? Doesn’t that seem like a waste of money? Do you refuse to pay for YouTube? Lay it on me.