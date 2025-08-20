Google announced this morning that Google Photos is getting a new feature, first on the Pixel 10 series, followed by other devices soon. With the feature, users can simply speak desired edits to Google Photos and the app will handle the heavy lifting.

Google Photos is already pretty easy to use, with suggestions being made by the app, but users have all sorts of tools and AI-powered features to play with when editing. Now, simply speak the edits you wish to make and Gemini will handle it. You can tell Gemini to remove objects from the photo, or if you have no idea where to start, you can tell Gemini to “make it better.”

Google explains a bit more in its blog post.

Because this is an open-ended, conversational experience, you don’t have to indicate which tools you want to use. For example, you could ask for a specific edit, like “remove the cars in the background” or something more general like “restore this old photo” and Photos will understand the changes you’re trying to make.

This isn’t limited to corrective changes either. You can add new backgrounds, add items, and plenty else. Again, it’s coming first to Pixel 10 series and other devices down the road.

And speaking of AI, Google also announced that Pixel 10 devices will be the first to implement C2PA Content Credentials within the native camera app and Google Photos. “To further improve transparency around how images are made, we’re adding support for C2PA Content Credentials in Google Photos.”

This same feature will gradually roll out on Android and iOS devices in the coming weeks.

// Google