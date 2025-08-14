My wife’s father still uses a travel agent, a profession I had assumed the invention of the internet killed. Like other similar tasks, it appears AI wants to come in and finish the job. Google is launching Flight Deals in beta, an AI-powered feature that will help find you the best deals on your travel plans.

In a search bar, you’ll tell the AI what type of trip you want to take and for how long. AI will then spit out options for you, as well as where to find the best deals on that trip using real-time Google Flights data from a long list of airlines and booking sites.

Google explains what it’s trying to accomplish with the feature below.

What makes Flight Deals unique is that it uses Google’s advanced AI to understand the nuances of what you’re looking for and identify matching destinations. Then, it’ll tap into real-time Google Flights data to quickly show you relevant, up-to-date options from hundreds of airlines and booking sites.

Google is clear that this is a standalone feature and that the beloved Google Flights experience isn’t going anywhere. Flight Deals will be an accessible beta from the Flights page, but you can also access the beta via the link below. It’s available in the US, Canada, and India to start. Flight Deals will go live this week, so if it isn’t live for you yet, check back soon.

Flight Deals Beta (launches this week)

// Google