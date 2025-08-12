Google Pay announced three new features this week, two of which you should start seeing pop up in your Chrome browser.

US buyers will begin to see reward details for additional credit cards in autofill when using Chrome to ensure you’re maximizing benefits when hitting the online shops. You can see what that looks like above in the header image. Also in Chrome, Google Pay is expanding “popular” pay-over-time options, with access to services like Affirm and Zip located directly in autofill. Services like Klarna and Afterpay are also getting supported soon.

Google Pay is beginning to test a new experience on Wallet online and Search to, “help people get straightforward fee and exchange rate information with remittance providers like Ria Money Transfer, Xe and Wise, and send funds with them.” Soon, users will be able to access this new feature on Wallet or by simply searching currency exchanges rates on Google.

Be on the lookout for these new features.

// Google