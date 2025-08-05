Pixel 9 Pro XL is $200 Off Now, So Yeah, Do That

Google and its retail partners discounted most of the Pixel 9 series yesterday by hundreds of dollars. We saw the Pixel 9a hit its best price point to date, while the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro were both $200 off. Today, we’re seeing the Pixel 9 Pro XL get that same $200 discount as we approach Pixel 10 Pro XL launch.

A really good Pixel 9 Pro XL deal: At $200 off, this may not be the biggest discount we have ever seen on the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but it’s the best deal in a while. At $200 off, you are looking at Google’s best phone with a starting price of $899. There aren’t many phones that compete with the 9 Pro XL for $900 – this phone is so good at full price.

Amazon has the “Hazel” color with 128GB at $899, but if you want more storage, you may have to jump to 512GB to get a similar deal. Anyways, you know all about this phone (our review), so jump in and grab one if you don’t want a Pixel 10 Pro in a few weeks.

Amazon Deal Link