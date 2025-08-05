Google announced an absolute banger feature for Gemini this week — Storybook. With it, Gemini can generate 10-page storybooks, complete with images in all sorts of styles. You can use your own words or Storybook can generate text itself, so long as you have an idea of what the story is about.

“Simply describe any story you can imagine, and Gemini generates a unique 10-page book with custom art and audio. For a truly personal touch, you can ask Gemini to draw inspiration from your own photos and files.” Google also provides some good use cases, in case you need a bit of inspiration for your storybook.

Help your child understand a complex topic: Create a story that explains the solar system to my 5 year old.

I have had a storybook idea for a couple of years now, about a kid feeding animals on a farm. It’s super simple and super cute. I plugged my existing words into Storybook, along with a prompt to use a “cartoony style with big eyes” and I think it absolutely nailed what I was picturing in my head. Now if only I can find a publisher.

Storybook is now live on Gemini.

// Google