Sure, it might be July, but that won’t stop the internet from doing internet things, such as leaking details on next year’s Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Specs leak for Galaxy S26 Ultra: Back in February, there was a report that we could expect to see big battery upgrades in store for the Galaxy S26 lineup. We weren’t exactly sure of which technology Samsung was going to implement, and that still seems to be the case, but the latest intel claims we will see a 5,000mAh battery shipped with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. That figure is the same as this year’s model, but way more importantly, it’s said that Samsung will offer 60W wired charging. That’s a massive increase in speed.

In addition, the hardware is said to be thinner at 7.xmm (S25 Ultra is 8.2mm), while still bringing a slightly wider and taller body, and weighing a few grams less than the current model. A 6.9-inch display featuring “CoE depolarizer technology” and third-generation anti-reflective glass will also come standard on Samsung’s next flagship.

The camera system will also get an upgrade. According to the leak, we can expect the new HP2 (2026) sensor onboard with ultra-large aperture, an updated 3x camera sensor, plus a larger aperture for the 5x lens.

For the processor, we’ve heard differing things, but as of this leak, Samsung is utilizing a Snapdragon 8 Elite2 chipset while the Exynos 2600 remains in testing. It’s still July, so there is plenty more time for Samsung to switch things up in that department. On the software side, Galaxy S26 Ultra is reported to ship with One UI 8.5, presumed to be running on top of Android 16. Interestingly with the timing of Android upgrades, this might be one of the first phones updated to Android 17.

We are here for thinner bodies and actual fast charging speeds. Bring it on, Samsung.

// @UniverseIce