Google released the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 update today for its line-up of Pixel devices. This latest update brings us one step closer to a stable release (likely in September). As we get this 3rd beta build, remember that this is the big quarterly update of Android 16 that brings Material 3 Expressive to phones, and for many, is the true big Android 16 update with all of the changes to get excited about.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 download: The new Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 build will download to your device as BP31.250610.004, unless you own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. After mysteriously being left out of the July update, they are getting their own QPR1 Beta 3 build of BP31.250610.004.A1.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 bug fixes: There are at least 9 “top” resolved issues with this update. Those 9 items actually cover numerous issues that Google was tracking from the launcher not completely displaying to notification issues and full phone restarts. This seems like a big bug fixer – here’s to hoping it improves the battery drain too.

An issue around RTOS task list corruption that was causing restarts. (Issue #420999948, Issue #426316038)

Launcher not completely displaying (Issue #428088033, Issue #428405658, Issue #429817851)

Notification display issues (Issue #421792538, Issue #422749237, Issue #420418750, Issue #428896474)

The media player in the notification pulldown fails to fully display and function. (Issue #419184923, Issue #421879049, Issue #421810067, Issue #423172198, Issue #422560004, Issue #424116279)

Full phone restart due to class loader issues (Issue #427676713)

Kernel issue causing restarts (Issue #408888279, Issue #409949346, Issue #409960197, Issue #410624610, Issue #407373090, Issue #430095518)

Camera non-functional at startup with black screen (Issue #421870862, Issue #420725698)

Status bar icons missing corner padding (Issue #419573315, Issue #419134909)

Notification shade message folding breaks (Issue #421366916)

Like previous QPR1 updates, this new Beta 3 is available for Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a, and Pixel Tablet series devices. We weren’t sure about the future of the Pixel 6a, as it seemed up-in-the-air following it’s battery performance update. However, Google added it back to the QPR1 program today.

You can find factory images (here) and OTA files (here), but most of you should just wait and pull the over-the-air build through the Android Beta Program.

We’ll update this as we learn more.

