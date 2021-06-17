Google Pixel Buds A-Series Now Available!

Google’s latest and most affordable true wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds A-Series, are now available at a store near you.

At $99.99, Google managed to shave off $80 from the Pixel Buds (2nd Gen), a pair of earbuds that sounded amazing on paper and were a joy to wear, but were ultimately plagued with a never-ending run of connectivity issues. This new Pixel Buds A-Series line has supposedly taken care of most of the 2nd Gen’s bugs, but does drop the handy volume gesture swipes in doing so.

You still get tap-active touch pads, the amazing fit from the 2nd Gen, a slick little case (minus wireless charging), about 5 hours of battery life, and a couple of color options. At $99, these aren’t the best priced earbuds, but they also could be a decent option if need to own a brand and not those rando-buds from Amazon.

We’ll (finally) have a pair in-house today, so be on the lookout for a quick review here in the next week or so.