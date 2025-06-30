It was a couple of weeks ago when Samsung announced the One UI 8 beta for select Galaxy Watch devices. Apparently, the company waited a bit to actually release it, but now it’s officially rolling out.

Folks in South Korea and United States will have access, specifically owners of Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra units. It seems probable that it will then open to additional devices soon after if all goes smoothly.

We’ve already covered what’s new which you can read here, but the big highlight is the new Running Coach. The feature provides real-time guidance and motivation to runners, especially beginners, to help train for events like a 5K or even full marathons.

You’ll want to check the Samsung Members app to get yourself enrolled.

// SamMobile