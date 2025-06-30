OnePlus poses a security concern to US consumers, according to two US lawmakers. Both Republican Representative John Moolenaar (MI) and Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL) are calling for an investigation into the matter by the US Commerce Department.

In a report that was provided to a House of Representatives committee on China, a 3rd-party analysis has led lawmakers to believe that these devices may collect and transmit extensive user data, including sensitive personal information, to China-based servers. Of course, this is all done without explicit user consent, making it bad.

As of right now, there is no evidence of any wrongdoing, but there is historical precedent for this. It wasn’t all that long ago when Huawei and ZTE were banned from selling phones in the US due to this exact thing.

OnePlus is one of the Android makers we as fans rely on to keep us excited for new releases throughout a year. If somehow OnePlus was to get banned in the US, we’d have Samsung and Google.

OnePlus hasn’t commented on this news yet. We’ll keep you posted when we learn more.

// Reuters