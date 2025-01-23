It was late last year when we started to hear rumblings of a Galaxy S25 Slim. This week at Unpacked, Samsung gave us just a taste of what’s coming later this year.

Actually set to be called the Galaxy S25 Edge, the phone looks like any other Galaxy device, but it appears to be very slim. It features a dual rear camera setup — unlike the renders we previously saw that showed a triple setup. At least from the unit Samsung put on display following Unpacked, it looks very metallic and reflective, similar to a sharp knife. Honestly, it looks very sleek and sexy.

Beyond putting it on display (photo courtesy of Android Authority), Samsung shared zero information. We don’t have confirmed specs, availability, or pricing. We assume we’ll learn more later this year.

Watch the short teaser below and let you know what you’re thinking.