Google is shipping out a “minor” bug fixer update to owners of the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Since launch last year, this is just the second firmware update the earbuds have received. That could be seen as a good thing, like there hasn’t been bugs to be squashed, but we’re not exactly sure if that’s the case. Regardless, the second update is hitting units now.

There is no changelog — Google says, “This update includes minor bug fixes.” The firmware is labeled as 3.154, so check your settings page to ensure you’re on the latest and greatest.

And please, if you happen to notice something different, let us know.

// Google Support