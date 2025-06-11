Following in the footsteps of the Pixel 4a, Google is preparing an update for some Pixel 6a units that will reduce their charging performance and battery capacity. The move comes on the heels of reports of Pixel 6a units catching fire while charging.

Pixel 6a battery capacity update: In a statement sent to 9to5Google, Google says that only a “subset” of Pixel 6a phones are currently scheduled to receive the update we mentioned above. Owners of these devices will be contacted next month (July) with information they need to take care of the issue. I’d imagine there will be instructions on when an update will arrive and what Google may do to take care of impacted 6a owners, whether that’s through compensation or battery replacements.

Here’s the full statement:

A subset of Pixel 6a phones will require a mandatory software update to reduce the risk of potential battery overheating. The update will enable battery management features that will reduce capacity and charging performance after the battery reaches 400 charge cycles. We’ll contact impacted customers next month, with all the information they need to address the issue.

For those who missed the situation with the Pixel 4a, just know that Google created a Battery Performance Program for that device because they decided there was instability in batteries of “certain” 4a units. An automatic update rolled out to affected units that crushed their capacity and charging performance, just like Google is talking about for the 6a above. Google allowed owners to get a free battery replacement, take $50 in cash, or take advantage of a $100 credit towards a new device on the Google Store.

I’d imagine Google will have a detailed support page for this situation soon enough. Until then, this is all we know. If you are worried about your Pixel 6a, you could reach out to Google support or just sit back and wait to be contacted.