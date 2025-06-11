Marvel Snap Goes Self Published, Celebrates With New Web Shop

Likely due to that shortly lived drama around TikTok and China-based app publishers, the studio behind Marvel Snap has moved to self publishing the title. To celebrate, players are being treated to a new web shop full of deals, plus a new season of Marvel Snap.

Below you’ll find details on the deals, as well as a promo code to use in the shop. The code is good for one free mystery variant and one free card border. It ain’t much, but we’ll take it.

Here’s what’s live right now:

Global Promo Code: WEBLAUNCH

Redeem for: 1 Premium Mystery Variant 1 Premium Mystery Border

Redeem for: Three high-value, one-time purchase bundles

Daily Free Claim Boost: 200 Credits per day (2x the usual!)

Coming soon: Web Shop Wednesdays (starting later this month, more details to come)

Free claim : Common Mystery Border

: Common Mystery Border $4.99 bundle: 600 Gold + Common Mystery Border

(Available only on Wednesdays, only on the Web Shop)

While there have been lows in my Marvel Snap career, the game is actually in a very good place right now. Yes, tech cards are rampant, but there’s a great diversity in the meta game, meaning you don’t have to rely on just a single deck or two to win games. It’s a good time to Snap.

Congrats to Second Dinner (the game’s publisher) on the achievement.