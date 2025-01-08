Google is adding the Pixel 4a to its exclusive Battery Performance Program, which is a super nice way of telling select Pixel owners that the company is about to decimate your phone’s battery capacity and charging performance via a software update.

This is actually for the phone’s own good, as Google has determined that, “certain Pixel 4a phones require a software update to improve the stability of their battery’s performance.” Starting today, an automatic software update is rolling out, and if it’s determined that your Pixel 4a is affected by the issue, you can expect changes in your phone’s behavior.

However, Google understands that this isn’t fair and is offering appeasement to affected owners.

If your Pixel 4a is an Impacted Device, you may be eligible for a free battery replacement. You can visit our registration page to find a battery replacement option near you. Battery replacement is available at walk-in repair centers in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, and India. Mail-in repair is also available for customers in the United States. Battery replacement is only available in eligible locations and while battery supplies last. For more details about eligibility, review criteria here. If battery replacement is not convenient or you would like to explore other options, you can also visit our registration page to claim one of the other appeasement options: $50 USD (or local equivalent) payment.

$100 USD (or local equivalent) Google hardware discount code applicable towards the purchase of another Pixel phone on the Google Store (as available).

Google has a lot of information available for Pixel 4a owners, all of which you can view by following the via link below. If you own a Pixel 4a still and want to manually get that software installed onto your device, we have links for you. All things considered, this shouldn’t be affecting too many people, as the phone is going on 5 years old. Hopefully most people have upgraded since then, but if not, be sure to get that compensation if possible.

// Google