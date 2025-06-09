Less than a month ago, we saw what were believed to be the first renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. The images were mock-ups, but they were likely based off official dimensions to help accessory makers prepare for its launch. Those images showed a similar squircle-shaped device to the Galaxy Watch Ultra, only with a rotating bezel on top like so many loved from past “Classic” designs.

Today, what appears to be a real Galaxy Watch 8 Classic showed up for sale on eBay, essentially confirming that previous render report.

The listing is still there as I type this out and it reveals quite a bit. We get a confirmation on the model number (SM-L505U), can see the name “Galaxy Watch8 Classic” on the screen as it goes through a pairing and setup process, and that it’ll have Sapphire Crystal cover glass. It’ll also have 64GB storage, LTE connectivity, 5ATM water resistance, a push button crown with top and bottom buttons on each side of it, speaker grill on the left side, and a stainless steel silver case.

The owner of this watch connected it to a rubber strap that has lugs, but the lugs are not attached to the watch’s body. Instead, this has a strap connection a lot like the one we’ve seen on the Galaxy Watch Ultra that connects directly into the watch body. It’s like the Pixel Watch, only not as awful to try and figure out.

There is a picture of the charger as well, but it’s just a charger. It doesn’t look like Samsung is changing the charging setup and we’re just getting that familiar black puck that wirelessly charges the watch. I assume the charging will be as slow as ever.

Since this watch isn’t out and the Galaxy Wear app likely hasn’t been updated to support, the person who owns it was unable to get it to fully setup with their phone. They did try, though. I’d imagine the app won’t let it truly connect or setup for a couple of months still.

Anyone want to buy and send it to us?