Telegram announced this week that it has pushed out a major update to the Android version of its messaging app. They are calling this a “massive redesign,” and that’s mostly because it is finally catching up to the recent iOS redesign that introduced Apple’s Liquid Glass design.

In a blog post, Telegram says that the Android version has a “fully redesigned interface” that should make moving around the app even quicker and more intuitive. Yoiu now have a floating bottom bar that lets you jump between chats, settings, profile, contacts, etc. In addition to the new vibes, the app has also been “completely rebuilt” to be more efficient and responsive than before.

And that’s really the news here. Telegram looks more polished now on Android and compares to the iOS version, which has seen steady improvements in recent months. The biggest change is a new floating bottom bar to get you into different sections of the app, with a bit of Apple’s Liquid Glass design as a part of the fun. The Android version certainly felt a bit like it was falling behind, so this should make Android users happy.

The update is live and you can grab it now from the Play Store.

Google Play Link: Telegram

