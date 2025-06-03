Google Wallet Loses PayPal

Almost a decade has passed since you were first allowed to add your PayPal account to Google Wallet (back when it was Android Pay). While I’m sure that connection has been helpful in making secure payments both online and in-person, the final days of that connection are almost here for US users. Yes, Google Wallet is losing PayPal.

A Google Wallet support page was spotted this week showing that the action of linking a PayPal account in the US was cutoff back in April and that this month (June) it will be removed if previously linked.

Here’s what that page says:

Starting June 13, 2025, if you have a PayPal account linked to your Google Wallet app, you will no longer be able to use it for payments. Linked PayPal accounts will be automatically deleted and no longer supported.

To be clear, Google Wallet is losing the ability to use a linked PayPal account that could be used for payments. On June 13, Google and PayPal will automatically delete this connection in Google Wallet. This could impact non-Google recurring payments or subscriptions that you have used with the linked account. You are encouraged to check those recurring payments and adjust as needed.

However, if you have a PayPal branded debit card (like in the picture above), those can still be attached and used going forward.