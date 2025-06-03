Search inside of Google Photos is already pretty good. You can search for cars or certain landscapes, but thanks to an update, you can now search for specific text inside of Photos using quotation marks.

When using quotes, users can search for exact text matches, whether it be in the photos itself or attached as a filename, camera model, and more. For example, you can search for “Pixel” and locate images taken with a Pixel phone or you can identify text that might be in a photo from years ago.

When you put your search term in quotation marks, you’ll find exact text matches in filenames, camera models, captions, or text within photos. Without quotation marks, the results will include not just text matches but also visual matches.

This could be handy, right? We think so.

// Google