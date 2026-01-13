Checking complete transaction history for Google Wallet means taking a trip to the website, with history currently limited to only the last 10 purchases inside of the dedicated Android app. That appears to be changing.

Inside of a changelog for Google Play Services (which includes Wallet) that we wrote up this week it shows, “You can now view transactions from other devices and online purchases that use virtual card numbers.”

For Wallet users, this has to be welcomed news. I don’t use Google Wallet, so this is news to me, but I find it wild that the Wallet app didn’t already have this. That’s brutal. But hey, now it has arrived for both Android and Wear OS.

If you don’t see it immediately in your app, don’t be alarmed. Sometimes these new features take a bit to rollout completely.

// 9to5Google