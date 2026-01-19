Magic Cue on the Pixel 10 Series certainly allowed for some cool demos at launch, but has the feature continued to stand out as one of the reasons you would buy or stick with a Pixel 10? For me, Magic Cue has remained a feature I consider to be very cool, even if I don’t come across it as often as I’d like. In other words, I’m still a believer in the idea, I’m just not sure I see it in action enough and would love for Google to do whatever it can to rapidly improve on it.

That could change in the near future with the integration of a couple of new apps. As you may know, Magic Cue currently works across Pixel Screenshots, Gmail, Messages, Keep, Contacts, and Calendar to try and surface information as you need it. A screenshot circulating the internet appears to show Google Wallet and Google Tasks being added to that list of supported apps.

No additional info was provided with the screenshot, only a suggestion that these could be the next apps Google adds. So what could happen with Tasks and Wallet in Magic Cue? Again, no one knows and we’re all just trying to come up with ideas.

The integration of Tasks certainly makes sense in pretty obvious ways. Like if you are currently in Messages and the conversation turns to an upcoming event, Magic Cue can show an option to easily add or bring up that event from Calendar. If you were having similar types of conversations about something needing to be done, Magic Cue recognizing that and then providing a shortcut to a task or Tasks seems easy enough.

For Google Wallet, this could mean a variety of types of info available. Magic Cue being able to bring up movie tickets or passes from Wallet for easy sharing makes the most sense, as does it surfacing transit info. The payment side of it makes less sense, unless Google was cooking up a new way to be able to send money to someone and a message about making a payment brings up an easy way to do so.

Those are my thoughts, but I’d love yours. What could you see Google Tasks and Wallet doing within Magic Cue? Wait, are you even using Magic Cue?