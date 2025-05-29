Today is your last day to technically pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge, which in this case, means your last chance to score maximum savings on Samsung’s ultra-thin smartphone.

Currently, Samsung is offering free storage upgrades, enhanced trade-in savings, plus $50 of bonus credit to buy accessories when you pre-order. In total, Samsung is offering $800 in savings. $750 in storage and trade-in incentives, plus $50 in free accessories = $800. Below is a breakdown for you.

$120 FREE STORAGE UPGRADE: Samsung loves to provide free storage upgrades when they launch new devices and that trend continues with Galaxy S25 Edge. Starting at $1,099 for 256GB, Samsung will double that storage to 512GB at no extra cost. That’s $120 in free value that you should absolutely take advantage of.

$630 OFF TRADES: Next up, we have Samsung’s always-great trade-in program to utilize to get instant discounts on your order today. Samsung is doing up to $630 off, depending on the phone you have to send them. The top values are guaranteed to be for their newest phones, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, you’ll want to check your phone’s value at this link, because the values tend to surprise on older devices (like S22 Ultra for $500).

$50 BONUS CREDIT: Finally, if you hit that link below, you’ll get a $50 bonus credit to spend on things like accessories.

Again, today’s the last day to take advantage of this, so if an ultra-thin smartphone is something that might interest you, follow the link below.