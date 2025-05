Samsung is shipping out the May security patch to additional devices this week, this time to the Galaxy S23 series.

You can view the updated build numbers below, but the changelog doesn’t point to anything beyond the May patch. If you spot something else, feel free to let us know.

Galaxy S23 : S911USQS6DYDB

: S911USQS6DYDB Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS6DYDB

: S916USQS6DYDB Galaxy S23 Ultra: S918USQS6DYDB

Go snag it.

// Verizon