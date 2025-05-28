As a part of the new One UI 8 beta update from Samsung, we’re getting a brand new Quick Share experience that should end up on other Android phones, like Google’s Pixel line. Since Google and Samsung teamed up to collaborate on Quick Share a little over a year ago, we assume the experience should hit the Android platform and not just Samsung’s newest phones.

In One UI 8, Samsung has introduced what is essentially a 2-page Quick Share experience. You now have dedicated pages for “Receive” and “Send” that should make the whole experience much less confusing and possibly more organized. Samsung also says that you can now receive, open, and send files directly from Quick Share.

Accessing Quick Share is still the same as was previously, where you go to share an item (like a photo) and then choose the Quick Share option. This opens the pages you are seeing below to either send or receive, plus you still get suggestions for devices that are nearby to share to, the option to share a QR code or link, etc.

Again, since Samsung and Google have made Quick Share the default for Android, we should see a version of this on Pixel phones before long. Of course, it should have Google’s design UI rather than this Samsung style, but the features should all be the same.

Here’s everything else new in One UI 8.