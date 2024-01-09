This may sound like a vaguely familiar topic, because we touched on it in rumor form prior to Xmas, but we can now make it officially time to welcome in a new file sharing service to Android. At the time of that first report, it was being suggested that Google and Samsung may have joined forces to create a single file sharing app/service under the “Quick Share” name and do-away with Nearby Share. Well, that idea is no longer a rumor as the companies confirmed the change this week at CES 2024.

In a brief announcement, Google acknowledged that they have collaborated with Samsung to bring the “best” of their sharing solutions together under a single cross-Android solution. They are taking on the Quick Share name and leaving Nearby Share behind, probably because Quick Share is a much better name.

The new icon for Quick Share can be seen below and Google says to expect the change from Nearby Share to Quick Share “next month.”

The set of features for this new Quick Share should be familiar, with peer-to-peer content sharing the focus from Android to Chromebooks. Google is also working with “leading” PC makers like LG to have Quick Share work through Windows PCs as a pre-installed app.

The Nearby Share app was already getting quite good before this collab with Samsung, so you should finally give it a shot if you haven’t. The file transferring to Windows is also worth checking out – more on that here.

// Google